News

PlayStation launches Critics Choice Sale discounting tons of popular games

Notable games on sale include Death Stranding, Just Cause 4, Concrete Genie, Devil May Cry 5 and Control

Feb 5, 2020

9:07 PM EST

Death Stranding Sam

Another week, another PlayStation sale.

This week, Sony’s PlayStation is launching the Critics’ Choice Sale with more than 100 discounted games to choose from.

Notable games on sale include Death Stranding, Just Cause 4, Concrete Genie, Devil May Cry 5 and Control.

This sale ends on February 19th.

Here are some of the discounted games below.

Check out the full list here.

