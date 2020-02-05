Another week, another PlayStation sale.
This week, Sony’s PlayStation is launching the Critics’ Choice Sale with more than 100 discounted games to choose from.
Notable games on sale include Death Stranding, Just Cause 4, Concrete Genie, Devil May Cry 5 and Control.
This sale ends on February 19th.
Here are some of the discounted games below.
- Death Stranding: now $47.99, was $79.99
- Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition: now $32.72, was $93.49
- Concrete Genie: now $23.99, was $39.99
- Devil May Cry 5: now $26.39, was $79.99
- Borderlands 3: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Blasphemous: now $20.09, was $33.49
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition: now $24.99, was $49.99
- Control: now $47.99, was $79.99
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice: now $51.99, was $79.99
- Days Gone: now $24.99, was $49.99
- A Plague Tale: Innocence: now $33.49, was $66.99
- Jump Force: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Detroit: Become Human: now $22.49, was $29.99
- Dragon Ball Fighter Z: now $19.99, was $79.99
Check out the full list here.
