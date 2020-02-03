There are over 35 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- $25 Unlimited talk text & 3GB data plan for 2 months instead of $45 regularly
- FREE SIM card with $35+ Top up voucher purchase
- $20 off any phone with $50+ Top up voucher purchase
Bell
New
- Promo on $75 Unlimited and Connect Everything plans now 20GB for the price of 10GB – requires BYO or Smartpay devices (main regions)
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- $10/mo. off BYO option on Unlimited/Connect Everything share plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $20/mo. off Premium, Premium+ and Ultra options on Unlimited/Connect Everything share plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- Family savings: $10 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan (all regions)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase
- 100MB bonus data for 12 months on $15 to $35 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data for 12 months on $40+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance
- Promo prepaid plans with unlimited Canada talk & text + 500MB for $40/mo. or unlimited Canada talk & text plus 2GB data for $50/mo.
Chatr
Ongoing
- 2GB of data on $40 and $50 Nationwide Talk, Text & Data plans
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Fizz Mobile
Ongoing
- $35 credit for both when referring a friend after they join (normally $25 each)
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 5GB of Bonus Data on all Data Plans plus Eastlink customers get an extra 1GB bonus
Fido
Ongoing
- $168 credit back when purchasing a smartphone on a 2-year talk, text and data plan
- $8/mo. off for 12 months on the 4GB and 7GB BYO plans
- 1 month of service free with 10GB BYO plans (QC)
- $5/mo. off 10GB plan in MB & SK or $10/mo. off in QC compared to other regions
- $5/mo. off Unlimited Talk & Text plan with PPU data plan in QC compared to other regions
Freedom Mobile
New
- Updated offer: 3GB bonus data and dropped pricing by $5 on Prepaid plan with 2GB data (now $29/mo.)
- Updated offer: Customers who BYO phone and add a new line get $10/mo. off when activating a $50+ plan for 12 months (was on a $55+ plan)
- Ended Better Together plan discounts for muti-lines
Ongoing
- 9GB for $40/mo. for 12 months with BYO phone or 12GB for $55/mo. for 24 months (in-store)
- Double data on $15, $25 and $35 Freedom plans
- 4GB bonus data on Freedom 5GB and 6GB plans OR 3GB bonus data on Freedom 2GB and 3GB plans
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- Customers who BYO phone and add a new line get $15/mo. off when activating on a $70+ plan for 24 months
Koodo Mobile
Ongoing
- $168 credit back with purchase and activation of a new phone on the Tab and promo code
- $8/mo. off for 12 months on $55 or more BYO plans with promo code
- $100 Visa gift card on the LG G7 ThinQ, Motorola One Vision or G7 Play with activation on the Tab
- $50 Visa gift card on the LG X Power 3 with activation on the Tab
- $5/mo. off $35 plan with 250MB data in QC compared to other regions
- $10/mo. off 10GB plan in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- $5/mo. credit on the $25 prepaid plans (QC)
- 2GB bonus data OR $5/mo. credit on the $35 prepaid plan with no data (QC)
- 2GB bonus data on the $45 prepaid plan with 1GB and the $55 prepaid plan with 4GB (QC)
- $10/mo. off for 12 months on the $75 prepaid plan with promo code KOODOFFER (MB/QC/SK)
Lucky Mobile
New
- $80 credits applied over 8 months on plans $35/mo. and higher (not available with Dollarama activations)
- $40 credit on $15 and $25 plans applied over 8 months (not available with Dollarama activations)
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- 250MB bonus data included with the $25 plan
- Unlimited Canada-wide Minutes included with the $35 plan
- 1GB bonus data included with the $45 and $55 plans
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- “$40/30 Days” promo plan with Unlimited Canada mins and 2.5GB data
- “$15/30 Days” promo plan with 100 Canada mins
- $10 account bonus with $100 top up
- Free shipping on all phones
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- $5/mon. discount for 8 months on $15 and $25 plans
- $10/mo. Discount for 8 months on plans $35 and up
Rogers
New
- Promo on the $95 Infinite plan with 20GB now for the price of 10GB at $75 instead of $95 (main regions)
Ongoing
- $65 bill credit with new phone activation on a 2-year Infinite plan
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Edge Financing
- First month of service FREE with BYO smartphone (QC)
- $10/mo. off all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- Family savings: $10 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
- Up to $500 trade-in credit when activating a new smartphone on a 2-year Infinite plan
SaskTel
Ongoing
- $150 off for customers who switch and purchase a new smartphone on a 2-year voice and data plan
- Extra $10/mo. off for 12 months for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel and sign up to a voice and data plan ($25 off total)
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line
Telus
Ongoing
- Promo on $75 Peace of Mind and $85 Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans with now 20GB instead of 10GB (main regions)
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- $10/mo. off all 10GB and 50GB Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans or $5/mo. off all 20GB plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $5-$15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- $75 referral credit for both after they activate
- 1GB bonus data and unlimited minutes on the Nationwide Talk, Text and Data 55 prepaid plan OR unlimited minutes on the Nationwide Talk, Text and Data 65 prepaid plan
- Bonus Manitoba minutes on Texting 15 and on Talk & Text 25 prepaid plans (MB)
Videotron
Ongoing
- Customers who BYO phone get 1 month of service FREE on any Zen plan
- Double data on the 1GB and 2GB Basic plans
Virgin Mobile
Ongoing
- $168 credit back when purchasing a smartphone on a 2-year talk, text and data plan
- $8/mo. off for 12 months on the 4GB and 7GB BYO plans
- $5/mo. off the PPU data plan with unlimited minutes in QC compared to other regions
- $5/mo. off 10GB plan in MB & SK or $10/mo. off in QC compared to other regions
