Google has revealed what Canadians have been searching in regards to this week’s Super Bowl LIV.
Most notably, the tech giant found that most provinces are more interested in the Kansas City Chiefs than the San Francisco 49ers.
Breaking it down by province, Northwest Territories, Yukon Territory, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador and New Brunswick all conducted more searches for the Chiefs. On the other hand, British Columbia, Alberta and Nova Scotia were searching more for the 49ers.
Interestingly, searches in Ontario and Prince Edward Island were split 50/50 between both teams.
Looking past team rivalries, Google says these were the most-searched Super Bowl snack foods by province:
- Alberta — Buffalo Chicken Dip
- British Columbia — Sandwiches
- Manitoba — Mac & Cheese
- New Brunswick — Spinach Dip
- Newfoundland and Labrador — Korean Short Ribs
- Nova Scotia — Chicken Wings
- Ontario — Buffalo Chicken Dip
- Prince Edward Island — Keto Curry
- Quebec — Chicken Wings
- Yukon — Onion & Bacon Dip
Finally, Google says these were some of Canada’s top halftime-related searches:
- Has anyone done the Super Bowl Halftime show more than once?
- What is Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl setlist?
- What is the Jennifer Lopez Super Bowl 2020 dance challenge?
- Who is Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl 2020 surprise?
- What are the odds of Jennifer Lopez singing Let’s Get Loud?
The Super Bowl will begin at 6:30pm ET on Sunday, February 2nd. Canadians can find out how to tune in here.
Image credit: Kansas City Chiefs
