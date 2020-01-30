Bell predicted to have ‘neutral’ results in Q4 2019

According to Scotiabank’s analysis, Bell is expected to have ‘neutral’ Q4 2019 results with a predicted decline in ARPU (average revenue per user).
Bell is predicted to have added 105,000 net postpaid wireless subscribers and 20,000 prepaid wireless subscribers in Q4 2019. In comparison, the carrier added around 122,000 postpaid wireless subscribers and 21,000 prepaid wireless subscribers in Q4 2018.
The carrier is expected to have a postpaid churn rate of 1.29 percent, while it was 1.26 percent in the same quarter the year before. Churn rate is the percentage of subscribers who discontinue their subscriptions in a month.
Bell’s ARPU is expected to be $54.84 in Q4 2019, while it was $55.67 in Q4 2018. This is a decrease of 1.5 percent. Further, its ABPU (average billing per unit) is predicted to be $67.63, while it was $67.46 in the same period a year ago. This is a slight increase of 0.3 percent.
“Wireless service revenue growth will likely come in just under two percent despite gradual data overage decline and a competitive holiday quarter,” Jeff Fan, the bank’s telecom analyst notes.
Bell is scheduled to release its Q4 2019 earnings on February 6th.
