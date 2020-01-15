Bell expands Wireless Home Internet to rural communities in Ontario

Bell is expanding its Wireless Home Internet service to rural areas in Lanark County and the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville south of Ottawa.
Broadband internet access is now available to eligible residences in Carleton Place, Kemptville, Merrickville, Mississippi Mills, North Gower, Oxford Mills, Perth, Smiths Falls and Spencerville.
The service is also available to many other rural communities in the Townships of Augusta, Beckwith, Drummond/North Elmsley, Lanark Highlands, Montague and Rideau Lakes.
The service is delivered over Bell’s LTE wireless network in the 3500 MHz spectrum band, and is designed to extend broadband internet communications to previously underserved communities. Customers receive Bell’s Home Hub modem to provide fast Wi-Fi through the home. Further, customers can bundle Wireless Home Internet with Bell’s other services, like Satellite TV.
Source: Bell
