PREVIOUS
News

Bell Media partners with TIFF to stream 11 festival films on Crave

This will be the second collection of TIFF titles on Crave

Jan 14, 2020

12:36 PM EST

0 comments

TIFF and Bell Media have announced that 11 feature films that premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival will stream on Crave.

The partnership, which is being called TIFF Selects, is a first for TIFF as a Canadian distribution opportunity for its festival programming.

Bell Media says the films that are premiering on Crave represent different voices, perspectives and insights from both established filmmakers and emerging directorial talent.

These are the films that will premiere on Crave:

  • The Antenna directed by Orçun Behram | Turkey (now streaming)
  • Antigone directed by Sophie Deraspe | Canada (February)
  • The County directed by Grímur Hákonarson | Iceland/Denmark/Germany/France (now streaming)
  • Disco directed by Jorunn Myklebust Syversen | Norway (now streaming)
  • Jallikattu directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery | India (now streaming)
  • Lina from Lima directed by María Paz González | Chile/Argentina/Peru (now streaming)
  • Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band directed by Daniel Roher | Canada (spring)
  • Our Lady of the Nile directed by Atiq Rahimi | France/Belgium/Rwanda (now streaming)
  • Sole directed by Carlo Sironi | Italy/Poland (now streaming)
  • Stories From The Chestnut Woods directed by Gregor Božič | Slovenia/Italy (now streaming)
  • The Twentieth Century directed by Matthew Rankin | Canada (March)

This is second TIFF collection on Crave, the first was the Best of TIFF collection includes 82 festival films.

Source: Bell Media

Related Articles

News

Jan 14, 2020

11:42 AM EST

Phil Spencer says Xbox will have a presence at E3 2020

News

Jan 14, 2020

11:35 AM EST

Square Enix delays Final Fantasy VII Remake, Canadian co-developed Marvel’s Avengers

News

Jan 14, 2020

11:23 AM EST

Starbucks opens its 1st ever Canadian Pickup store in Toronto

News

Jan 14, 2020

11:08 AM EST

Bell MTS expands fibre broadband connections to Flin Flon, Manitoba

Comments