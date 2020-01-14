Bell Media partners with TIFF to stream 11 festival films on Crave

TIFF and Bell Media have announced that 11 feature films that premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival will stream on Crave.
The partnership, which is being called TIFF Selects, is a first for TIFF as a Canadian distribution opportunity for its festival programming.
Bell Media says the films that are premiering on Crave represent different voices, perspectives and insights from both established filmmakers and emerging directorial talent.
These are the films that will premiere on Crave:
- The Antenna directed by Orçun Behram | Turkey (now streaming)
- Antigone directed by Sophie Deraspe | Canada (February)
- The County directed by Grímur Hákonarson | Iceland/Denmark/Germany/France (now streaming)
- Disco directed by Jorunn Myklebust Syversen | Norway (now streaming)
- Jallikattu directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery | India (now streaming)
- Lina from Lima directed by María Paz González | Chile/Argentina/Peru (now streaming)
- Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band directed by Daniel Roher | Canada (spring)
- Our Lady of the Nile directed by Atiq Rahimi | France/Belgium/Rwanda (now streaming)
- Sole directed by Carlo Sironi | Italy/Poland (now streaming)
- Stories From The Chestnut Woods directed by Gregor Božič | Slovenia/Italy (now streaming)
- The Twentieth Century directed by Matthew Rankin | Canada (March)
This is second TIFF collection on Crave, the first was the Best of TIFF collection includes 82 festival films.
Source: Bell Media
