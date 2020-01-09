Facebook says it won’t change its policy on political ads

Although Facebook isn’t changing its stance on political ads, it’s now letting users control how many of them they see in their feed.
The social media giant has been scrutinized for its decision to allow politicians to run ads even if they contain misinformation. Facebook has said that it will fact-check ads from political groups, but it has allowed misleading ads to remain on the platform.
It says that private companies shouldn’t make decisions about political ads, according to its recent blog post.
“While Twitter has chosen to block political ads and Google has chosen to limit the targeting of political ads, we are choosing to expand transparency and give more controls to people when it comes to political ads,” it wrote.
Facebook has instead decided to give users ways to limit how they interact with political ads. It’s expanding its Ad Library tool, which shows how many people can see a specific ad.
It also plans to add a new option in its Ad Preferences settings that users will be able to toggle to see fewer political ads. Along with these other features, users are soon going to be able to choose how an advertiser can reach them.
