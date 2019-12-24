PREVIOUS|
News

Google Photos might let you zoom in on videos soon

It is unclear when this feature is rolling out to everyone

Dec 24, 2019

8:53 AM EST

0 comments

Google Phots on iOS

Google Photos might let you zoom in on videos with its next update on Android.

XDA Developers spotted in Google Photos v4.33 the ability to zoom in on videos.

You can see what this will look like in the GIF below that shows that the app will now allow that functionality. 9to5Google noted that this functionality might be most useful for when you’ve got videos of concerts and you want to zoom in on the stage.

It is not clear when the feature will roll out but XDA says it is just in testing face.

Source: XDA Developers Via: 9to5Google

Related Articles

News

Nov 26, 2019

2:40 PM EST

Draw, highlight or add text to pictures with latest Google Photos app update

News

Dec 3, 2019

3:55 PM EST

Google Photos update makes it easy to share individual pictures with friends and family

News

Nov 28, 2019

8:03 AM EST

Google Photos now lets users manually tag someone in an image

Comments