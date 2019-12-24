Google Photos might let you zoom in on videos soon

Google Photos might let you zoom in on videos with its next update on Android.
XDA Developers spotted in Google Photos v4.33 the ability to zoom in on videos.
You can see what this will look like in the GIF below that shows that the app will now allow that functionality. 9to5Google noted that this functionality might be most useful for when you’ve got videos of concerts and you want to zoom in on the stage.
It is not clear when the feature will roll out but XDA says it is just in testing face.
Source: XDA Developers Via: 9to5Google
Comments