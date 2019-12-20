PREVIOUS
Here’s what’s coming to DAZN Canada in January 2020

Dec 20, 2019

6:19 PM EST

Dazn Canada

Each month, DAZN features live sporting events and original content on its platform in Canada.

This January, Dazn Canada will feature archive classics and every playoff game from the National Football League (NFL) in the lead-up to Super Bowl LIV, plus every fixture from the Premier League. Boxing will be highlighted this month by Jaime Munguia moving up to middleweight to face Gary O’Sullivan on Jan. 11, as well as Matchroom Boxing taking over Miami ahead of the Super Bowl with WBO World Middleweight Titlist Demetrius Andrade taking on Luke Keeler on Jan. 30. MMA action is back with Bellator 238 headlined by female superstars Julia Budd vs. Cris Cyborg on Jan. 25. You can also catch Serie A, League Cup, WTA, Darts, and League Cup – all on DAZN.

Jan. 1

  • Premier League: Arsenal vs. Manchester United
  • Darts: World Darts Championship – Final

Jan. 3

  • Darts: The Masters Day 1

Jan. 4

  • NFL
  • Wild Card Round Game 1
  • Wild Card Round Game 2

Jan. 5

  • NFL
  • Wild Card Round Game 3
  • Wild Card Round Game 4

Jan. 6

  • Serie A: Napoli vs. Internazionale

Jan. 7

  • League Cup: Leicester City vs. Aston Villa

Jan. 8

  • League Cup: Manchester United vs. Manchester City

Jan. 11

  • Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool
  • Boxing (Matchroom USA): Jaime Munguia vs. Gary O’Sullivan
  • NFL
  • Divisional Round Game 1
  • Divisional Round Game 2

Jan. 12

  • Serie A: Roma vs. Juventus
  • Snooker: Masters – Day 1
  • NFL
  • Divisional Round Game 3
  • Divisional Round Game 4

Jan. 13

  • Snooker: Masters – Day 2

Jan. 14

  • Snooker: Masters – Day 3

Jan. 15

  • Snooker: Masters – Day 4

Jan. 16

  • Snooker: Masters – Day 5

Jan. 17

  • Snooker: Masters – Day 6

Jan. 18

  • Snooker: Masters – Day 7

Jan. 19

  • Premier League: Liverpool vs. Manchester United
  • Snooker: Masters – Day 8
  • NFL
  • Conference Championship Game 1
  • Conference Championship Game 2

Jan. 21

  • Premier League: Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Jan. 25

  • MMA (Bellator 238): Julia Budd vs. Cris Cyborg

Jan. 26

  • Serie A
  • Roma vs. Lazio
  • Napio vs. Juventus
  • NFL: Pro Bowl

Jan. 28

  • League Cup: Aston Villas vs. Leicester City

Jan. 29

  • League Cup: Manchester City vs. Manchester United

Jan. 30

  • Boxing (Matchroom USA): Demetrius Andrade vs. Luke Keeler

Source: Dazn Canada

