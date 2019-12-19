Facebook acquires Spanish cloud gaming company PlayGiga

Facebook has acquired PlayGiga, a Spanish cloud gaming company reportedly for €70 million (about $102 million CAD).
The Verge reported that Facebook confirmed the acquisition with CNBC. The cloud gaming company previously offered services in Italy, Argentina, Chile and Spain.
Facebook Gaming’s Twitter also confirmed the acquisition by tweeting the following: “We’re thrilled to welcome @PlayGigaOficial to the Facebook Gaming team. We’ll decline further comment for now.”
We’re thrilled to welcome @PlayGigaOficial to the Facebook Gaming team. We’ll decline further c☁️mment for now.
— ⛄️ Facebook Gaming 🎁 (@FacebookGaming) December 18, 2019
PlayGiga’s website also indicated that the team is “moving on to something new.”
Facebook acquiring the company comes at a time when other big tech players have launched major cloud gaming services. Last month, Google released Stadia, while Microsoft is aiming to launch its Project xCloud platform in 2020. Sony’s PlayStation Now has been around for a while but more recently dropped its monthly subscription fee to $12.99 CAD per month, down from the previous $19.99.
