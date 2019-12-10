A floppy disk signed by Steve Job sells for $84,115 USD

You thought the $74,000 CAD Mac Pro is expensive? A floppy disk signed by Steve Jobs has sold at an auction for $84,115 USD ($111,381 CAD).
According to iMore, the bidding started at $1,000 USD (1,327 CAD) and was only expected to sell for around $7,500 USD ($9928 CAD).
RR Auction states that Jobs often declined to sign items, which explains why this ended up costing more than a Tesla.
“Macintosh System Tools Version 6.0 floppy disk, signed in black felt tip, “steve jobs.” In fine condition, with slight brushing to the ink. A hugely desirable format for Jobs’s seldom-seen autograph—known as a reluctant signer, he often declined to comply with the requests of collectors. As a piece of Apple’s iconic Mac OS software, boasting Jobs’s elegantly stylish lowercase signature, this is a museum-quality piece of computing history.” reads RR Auction’s description.
Image credit: RR Auction
Source: iMore, RR Auction
Comments