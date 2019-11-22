Even north of the border, Black Friday marks the kick-off to holiday shopping season with Canadians hunting for the best deals. Then, for those who prefer to check off their gift lists from home, Cyber Monday is usually a shopper’s last chance to score big and get ahead of jam-packed malls in December.
With endless options to shop for mobile tech during these major shopping moments, it’s hard to know whether you’re getting the best deals. That’s why we’ve partnered with our friends at The Mobile Shop to share some tips to get ahead so you can and take on Black Friday and Cyber Monday like a pro.
Do your homework
With retailers and websites across the country planning some of their best deals of the year, it’s important to do your research. A lot of the places you’ll want to shop for deals will tease what’s to come, so prepare in advance by making a list of the retailers you want to watch out for. E-newsletters are a great way to make sure you never miss a deal.
In the ideal world you’d take some time off work to shop around and compare offers, but since that’s not an option for many of us, let your research help you decide beforehand where the right gifts are for the loved ones on your list. Once you’ve figured that out, half the battle is over! Pro tip: while there are plenty of deals available online, don’t miss in-store exclusives by shopping online only.
Talk with an expert
Sometimes you need an expert to really give you the lowdown on what’s the best course of action. Go in-store a few days prior to Black Friday to scope out the inventory and find out if in-store staff know what’s coming up. If you’re looking to upgrade your smartphone ahead of the holidays, head to The Mobile Shop at your local Loblaws or Real Canadian Superstore and chat with one of the Mobilists about which phone best meets your needs. That way you’re ready to grab it on a Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal.
Be alert
It’s easy to feel bad about how much time you spend on social media but now’s not the time to curb your use. Follow the retailers you want to shop at on social since it’s often a great place to find out about their best deals. It’s just the excuse you need to keep scrolling. Pro tip: there are also a ton of Black Friday and Cyber Monday websites that will list useful deals in one place, so be sure to scan them in the week leading up to November 28.
Loyalty is everything
Now is one of those times you’ll want to make the most of being a rewards and loyalty card holder for your favourite stores. If there is a rewards, points system or loyalty programs you’re part of, this is also an opportunity to redeem and save even more! Pro tip: you can earn and redeem hundreds of thousands of PC Optimum points at The Mobile Shop this time of year, and bonus points earned can go towards phone accessories, supplies for a holiday meal, or a festive new outfit.
