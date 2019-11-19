You can request to order an electric Mustang Mach-E in Canada now

Ford’s new electric Mustang SUV has finally been announced. If you’re excited and want to reserve a Mustang Mach-E in Canada, you can get added to the waiting list for free.
Head over to Ford.ca and input your contact information. Next, select a nearby dealership that will then contact you about reserving the new car. Reservations are free in Canada and add you to the waiting list for when the new SUV is available.
This is different than in the U.S. where prospective drivers need to put down a $500 deposit online.
The First Edition of the Mach-E is slated for release at the end of 2020 along with the Premium trim. The cheapest model and the higher-end ranges come out in 2021.
You can find out more about the car and pricing by reading my coverage from the announcement event.
Source: Ford
