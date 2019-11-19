PREVIOUS|
News

You can request to order an electric Mustang Mach-E in Canada now

Reservations are free in Canada

Nov 19, 2019

11:38 AM EST

0 comments

Ford’s new electric Mustang SUV has finally been announced. If you’re excited and want to reserve a Mustang Mach-E in Canada, you can get added to the waiting list for free.

Head over to Ford.ca and input your contact information. Next, select a nearby dealership that will then contact you about reserving the new car. Reservations are free in Canada and add you to the waiting list for when the new SUV is available.

This is different than in the U.S. where prospective drivers need to put down a $500 deposit online.

The First Edition of the Mach-E is slated for release at the end of 2020 along with the Premium trim. The cheapest model and the higher-end ranges come out in 2021.

You can find out more about the car and pricing by reading my coverage from the announcement event.

Source: Ford

Related Articles

News

Apr 3, 2019

8:01 PM EST

Ford’s Mustang inspired electric crossover to have 600km of range

News

Oct 24, 2019

4:16 PM EST

Ford to reveal the electric Mustang crossover on November 17th

News

Nov 17, 2019

9:30 PM EST

The electric Mustang is here and it costs $50,495 in Canada

Comments