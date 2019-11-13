PREVIOUS|
Microsoft’s weekly Xbox deals offer games up to 85 percent off

The deals expire on November 18th at 6:00am ET

Nov 13, 2019

12:31 PM EST

Similar to before, Microsoft is offering a variety of games on sale for its ‘Deals With Gold’ and ‘Spotlight Sale’ promotions.

These games include Sonic Adventure and Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness. 

The games available for sale are mostly for the Xbox One, but there are some that are backwards compatible and playable on both XB1 and Xbox 360.

Here are some of the games below on sale, and note only Xbox Live Gold members can purchase any of the ‘Deals With Gold’ titles. These deals expire on November 18th at 6:00am ET.

  • Attack of the Earthlings is now $13.79 with Deals with Gold, was $22.99.
  • Dead Alliance is now $5.84, was $33.15
  • Indie Bundle: Shiness and Seasons after Fall are now $4.99 with Deals with Gold, was $19.99
  • Sonic Adventure is now $2.40 with Deals with Gold, was $4.99 (backwards compatible)
  • Sonic Adventure 2 is now $4.99 with Deals with Gold, was $9.99 (backwards  compatible)
  • Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness bundle with Deals with Gold is now $19.99, was $79.99
  • Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2 is now $13.49 with Deals with Gold, was $53.99
  • Solo: Islands of Heart is now $11.49, was $22.99

While these are the more notable games, check out Major Nelson for the complete list.

Source: Major Nelson 

