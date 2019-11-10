BMO launches ‘QuickPay’ feature on mobile app

The BMO Mobile Banking app has been updated with a ‘QuickPay’ feature that is designed to help users pay their bills in a quick and easy way.
BMO says QuickPay is “a new, stress-free way to pay your bills.”
When users get a bill in their inbox, they just have to forward it to quickpay@bmo.com, after which they will get a text message to confirm the payment. The user then has to reply “Pay” to the message to release the payment.
If you want to use QuickPay, then you need check that:
- Your name, mobile number and email address are up-to-date in your BMO Online Banking profile
- You’ve previously paid a bill for each payee using BMO Online Banking
- Your utility or telecom provider (e.g. Bell, Enbridge, Hydro One, Rogers, Telus, etc.) is included with this service.
BMO says that customers will benefit from this feature because it’s convenient and allows users to stay in control of their bill payments.
QuickPay is available through the BMO Mobile Banking app on both iOS and Android devices.
Image credit: BMO
Source: BMO Via: iPhone in Canada
