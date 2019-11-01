Dropbox announces new Extensions for Gmail, Outlook and WhatsApp

Last year Dropbox introduced a new feature called Extensions that allows users to easily switch between apps and take and actions on stored files directly from Dropbox.
Now, Dropbox has added 13 new and updated partner apps.
With Dropbox, users can add files to messages within Gmail and Outlook. Users can select a file, click ‘Open’ and send the file. They can also add files to messages within Whatsapp, Microsoft Teams and Workplace by Facebook.
Dropbox’s new partners also include Freshbooks, DocSend and Notarize. These Extensions are available today, and Dropbox indicates that it wants to add more partner apps next year and further language support.
Source: Dropbox
