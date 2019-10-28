Google’s parent company Alphabet is reportedly in talks to buy Fitbit

Smartwatch and fitness tracking hardware company Fitbit is being considered for acquisition by Google’s parent company Alphabet, according to a new report.
Google has been rumoured to be making a smartwatch, sometimes referred to as the Pixelwatch, for a few years now, but so far nothing has been revealed about the wearable beyond that it was cancelled back when the original Pixel phone launched.
Since it’s Alphabet buying Fitbit and not Google, it seems unclear if this will result in Google-branded smartwatches or if Fitbit will continue to exist under the Alphabet umbrella.
According to sources who spoke to Reuters, there’s no certainty if the deal will pull through. There is also no set price on what the sale might cost as well.
Fitbit recently launched the Versa 2 with built-in Alexa and multi-day battery life, making it one of the most compelling smartwatches and fitness trackers available right now.
Source: Reuters
Comments