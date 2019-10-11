News
Some Koodo users getting targeted with 5GB of data for $5

This deal only seems to be valid for some users

A RedFlagDeals user has posted that Koodo sent them a text offering an extra 5GB of data for $5 cAD on top of their existing plan.

The user posted that the text came from the number ‘5149,’ and they had to reply with the word ‘DATA’ to opt-in. They were on a $50 for 8GB plan in Ontario when Koodo sent the offer.

A user in the comments was able to reply to the number with the keyword to get the extra data as well. Their plan was a $40 for 6GB plan.

Numerous other users were unable to get the deal. Are you a Koodo customer and were you offered the deal? Let us know in the comments.

Source: RedFlagDeals (ahzimzim)

