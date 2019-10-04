Call of Duty: Mobile tops 35 million downloads in its first 3 days

Activision has announced that its free-to-play shooting game Call of Duty: Mobile has surpassed 35 million worldwide downloads in its first three days on Android and iOS.
For context, mobile analytics firm Sensor Tower reported that the game reached 20 million downloads in its first two days.
It’s currently unclear exactly how much revenue Call of Duty: Mobile has brought in so far, although that same Sensor Tower report stated that the game generated $2 million USD (about $2.7 million CAD) in revenue in the same two-day period.
Thank you to all our players around the world! #CODMobile pic.twitter.com/JfruBNHGfu
— Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) October 4, 2019
Like many mobile games, Call of Duty: Mobile includes a litany of in-app purchases to use real money to acquire in-game ‘CP’ currency used to acquire and upgrade gear. Microtransactions begin at $1.39 CAD and go all the way up to $139.99, depending on the amount of CP.
While Activision hasn’t said how much Call of Duty: Mobile has made yet, it has confirmed that the game has claimed the No. 1 ranking on the App Store in more than 100 countries.
Developed by entertainment giant Tencent’s Timi game development division, Call of Duty: Mobile offers a variety of popular multiplayer modes like Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy, Free-For-All and Battle Royale.
The game playable maps and characters from both the Modern Warfare and Black Ops franchises, as well as all sorts of customization options and mobile-optimized control schemes.
Call of Duty: Mobile can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.
Source: Activision
