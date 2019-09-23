Google Pay adds support for Servus Credit Union in Canada

News
Google Pay is continuing the expand, adding more financial institutions and payment services around the world.

Since the end of July, the service has added support for 16 banks and other financial services from a variety of countries.

In Canada, Google Pay now supports Servus Credit Union.

This comes along with new banks and services added from a variety of countries including Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Poland and more.

Canadians curious about which banks and financial services work with Google Pay can check out the company’s detailed support list. It contains which banks and services work with Google Pay along with which credit cards don’t.

Those waiting for their bank or payment service to join Google Pay should keep an eye on that page for updates.

