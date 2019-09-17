The amusing Emmy nominated Canadian show Schitt’s Creek will return for its sixth and final season on Thursday, January 7th, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT. The series will be available on CBC and the CBC Gem streaming service.
This season will feature 14 30-minute episodes.
The series was c0-created by Eugene Levy and his son Daniel Levy, and since its debut, back in 2015 the series has been nominated for 95 awards and won 35 of them.
“CBC is both grateful and proud to bring audiences across the country the final season of one of the finest comedies in the world. This stunning original series and the remarkable talent behind it have won over audiences around the globe,” said Sally Catto, general manager of programming at CBC, in a press release. “Schitt’s Creek became an anchor for a new era of scripted comedy at CBC. While we are sad to bid this beloved cast of characters goodbye, we respect the team’s creative decision to wrap up the series at a time that feels right for them and cannot wait to share the final brilliant season this winter.”
The series stars the two Levys alongside Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire and Noah Reid.
Image Credit: CBC
Source: CBC
