Renders of the Huawei Mate 30 series leaks online

It seems the prolific leaker Evan Blass is at it again with a new look at the upcoming Huawei Mate series of handsets. With the leak, we now know that the Mate series includes the Mate 30 Pro, Mate 30 Pro Porsche Design, Mate 30 and Mate 30 Lite.
Blass didn’t leak any specific specs but showed the phones off in renders.
The render of the Mate 30 Pro beautifully shows off its waterfall bezels that contour around the edges of the handset and its four rear-facing camera sensors. Blass also showed off renders of the devices’ sides, showing how much Huawei will exaggerate the curved bezels.
Additionally, Blass tweeted out a render of the regular Mate 30, which won’t have curved bezels, and its notch will be considerably smaller than the Mate 30 Pro’s notch, featuring two cameras. The Mate 30 also seems to have a circular camera setup. However, it seems to lack a fourth shooter.
The Mate 30 Pro Porsche Edition looks very similar to the regular Mate 30 Pro, except for on the rear. As expected the rear sports a racing stripe that features the Pro’s four cameras and with red or black leather surrounding it.
Last but not least is the Mate 30 Lite, that looks the furthest from all the other variants. However, the phone is an exact copy of the Nova 5i Pro.
This device sports a hole-punch camera in the top right corner and a square-shape rear-facing quad-camera setup as well as a fingerprint scanner below the camera.
Huawei will officially reveal the Mate 30 series on September 19th.
Source: Evan Blass
Image Credit: Evan Blass
