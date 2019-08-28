This app saves you storage space by hunting down duplicate files and photos

Hard drive storage comes at a premium these days, but what if you’re nearly out of storage space even after meticulously combing through your entire hard drive? Chances are you have countless duplicate files that are consuming precious storage space and making your computer run slower. Luckily, Cisdem Duplicate Finder will pinpoint all of these excess files for just $26.66 [CAD]
Cisdem Duplicate Finder is an app for MacOS that will help you get rid of unnecessary files. It uses byte by byte and SHA-1 checksum algorithms to analyze your files based on content rather than file name and size. Basically, this means it’ll find duplicate files that are hiding on your system; it’ll even pinpoint near-identical photos, which you can delete to save yourself hard drive space. Finally, you can set advanced scan preference to control what gets scanned and where.
Duplicate and near-identical files take up far more storage than you may be aware of, and deleting these can free up much needed storage space. Cisdem Duplicate Finder will hunt down these files for $26.66 [CAD], or 75% off.
