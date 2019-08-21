News
PREVIOUS

Best Buy flash sales takes up to $350 off of a MacBook Pro

If you're looking for a back-to-school computer there are some deals here

Aug 21, 2019

6:40 PM EDT

0 comments

Best Buy

Best Buy is holding a Flash Sale today and there are a variety of MacBooks, computer hardware and kitchen gadgets on sale.

Some of the best deals are on Mac computers ranging from iMacs, MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs.

Some of the highlights include:

You can browse the rest of the deals here.

Source: Best Buy Canada

Related Articles

News

Aug 16, 2019

8:06 AM EDT

Best Buy’s special mobile sale offers iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S10+ for $0

News

Oct 12, 2018

2:52 PM EDT

PlayStation ‘Flash Sale!’ offers PS4 games up to 50 percent off

News

Jul 15, 2019

3:39 PM EDT

Here are some of the hottest gaming deals at Amazon, Best Buy and more

News

Jul 30, 2019

11:12 AM EDT

Best Buy Canada discounts MacBook by $300 for back to school

Comments