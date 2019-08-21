Best Buy flash sales takes up to $350 off of a MacBook Pro

Best Buy is holding a Flash Sale today and there are a variety of MacBooks, computer hardware and kitchen gadgets on sale.
Some of the best deals are on Mac computers ranging from iMacs, MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs.
Some of the highlights include:
- MacBook Air – $1,299 ($150 off)
- MacBook Pro – $1,399 ($300 off)
- Netgear Nighthawk Pro gaming router – $279.99 ($50 off)
- Instant Pot Duo – $79.99 ($100 off)
- 21.5-inch iMac – $1,279 ($120 off)
You can browse the rest of the deals here.
Source: Best Buy Canada
