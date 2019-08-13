Latest EMUI update brings Night Mode selfies for Huawei P30 and P30 Pro

Huawei is rolling out an EMUI update that brings new camera features and August security patches to the China-based company’s flagship smartphone.
The latest ‘EMUI 0.1.0.193’ update, which is currently available for Chinese users, brings Night Mode selfies to the camera app on the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro. It gives users the ability to take low-light selfies thanks to Huawei’s AI camera technologies. It’s worth noting that low-light selfies are different from the long-exposure Night Mode featured in the rear camera.
Other than the August security patch, the latest update to EMUI also brings new video editing features to the Gallery app, optimization to the under-display fingerprint scanner, and support for the Huawei x Gentle Monster smart glasses.
For those unfamiliar, Huawei is working on a line of smart glasses with South Korean eyewear maker Gentle Monster. This partnership aims to bring a line of stylish smart glasses that feature integrated speakers, microphones and a voice assistant.
The update is scheduled to release globally in the coming weeks as reported by GizChina. Huawei smartphones in Canada have just received the EMUI 9.1.0.185 updates with some bug fixes and the July security patch.
Source: 9to5Google
