News
PREVIOUS|

Google Assistant now lets you dismiss individual reminders

Aug 6, 2019

12:19 PM EDT

0 comments

For a while now, Google Assistant has, somewhat frustratingly, not allowed you to dismiss individual reminders. Instead, you’d have to get rid of entire cards of notifications at a time.

Now, Google Assistant has separated each reminder so they can be dismissed individually. Each reminder can be snoozed for one hour, marked as finished or left in the tray for later.

Additionally, the list screen for reminders has received a small redesign. When tapping on a reminder, you’ll now see checkboxes for each entry and overdue notifications will be marked accordingly. Choosing to edit one of these reminders will open up Assistant, which will ask what you’d like changed.

As noted by Android Police, it appears that this new Assistant functionality was rolled out sometime over the past few weeks. However, it’s unclear exactly when the changes took effect or how many users they have reached.

Source: Android Police

Related Articles

News

Jan 28, 2019

11:57 AM EDT

Google fixed an issue with Assistant reminder notifications [Update]

News

Jul 26, 2019

4:10 PM EDT

Small Google Camera update breaks Assistant voice commands

News

Jul 5, 2019

3:33 PM EDT

Google app ‘10.20’ teardown points to upcoming Assistant ‘Ambient Mode’

News

Aug 5, 2019

10:23 AM EDT

Google Assistant now reads out replies for WhatsApp, Discord and more

Comments