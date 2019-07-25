Here’s what’s coming to DAZN Canada in August 2019

Each month, DAZN features live sporting events and original content on its platform in Canada.
This August, cricket and the WTA return with various matches throughout the month, along with exclusive coverage of the International Champions Cup (ICC) with Manchester United vs. AC Milan on August 3, Tottenham Hotspurs vs. Internazionale on August 4, and Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus on August 10. UEFA Super Cup returns featuring Liverpool vs. Chelsea on August 14. In the combat sports world, highlights include Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Antonio Orozco on August 10, Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Dewayne Beamon on August 24, and Bellator 225 featuring Matt Mitrione vs. Sergei Kharitonov on August 24. Make sure to also catch every NFL preseason game, every Premier League match, Serie A, LaLiga, Major League Soccer, the start of FIBA Basketball World Cup, and the new season of HBO Hard Knock’s – all on DAZN.
August 1
Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia – 1st Test, Day 1
WTA: Citi Open Women Single
August 2
Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia – 1st Test, Day 2
WTA: Citi Open Women Single
August 3
Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia – 1st Test, Day 3
ICC: Manchester United vs. AC Milan
WTA: Citi Open Women Single
August 4
Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia – 1st Test, Day 4
ICC: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Internazionale
WTA: Citi Open Women Single
August 5
Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia – 1st Test, Day 5
August 10
ICC: Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus
Boxing (Golden Boy Promotions): Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Antonio Orozco
August 12
WTA: Western & Southern Open Women Single
August 13
WTA: Western & Southern Open Women Single
August 14
Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia – 2nd Test, Day 1
WTA: Western & Southern Open Women Single
UEFA Super Cup: Liverpool vs. Chelsea
August 15
Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia – 2nd Test, Day 2
WTA: Western & Southern Open Women Single
August 16
Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia – 2nd Test, Day 3
WTA: Western & Southern Open Women Single
August 17
Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia – 2nd Test, Day 4
WTA: Western & Southern Open Women Single
August 18
Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia – 2nd Test, Day 5
WTA: Western & Southern Open Women Single
August 22
Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia – 3rd Test, Day 1
August 23
Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia – 3rd Test, Day 2
August 24
Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia – 3rd Test, Day 3
Boxing (Matchroom USA): Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Dewayne Beamon
MMA (Bellator 225): Matt Mitrione vs. Sergei Kharitonov
August 25
Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia – 3rd Test, Day 4
August 26
Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia – 3rd Test, Day 5
August 31
FIBA Basketball World Cup
Angola vs. Serbia
Poland vs. Venezuela
Iran vs. Puerto Rico
Russia vs. Nigeria
Philippines vs. Italy
Cote d’Ivoire vs. China PR
Spain vs. Tunisia
Argentina vs. Korea Republic
