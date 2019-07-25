News
Here's what's coming to DAZN Canada in August 2019

Jul 25, 2019

7:10 PM EDT

Dazn Canada

Each month, DAZN features live sporting events and original content on its platform in Canada.

This August, cricket and the WTA return with various matches throughout the month, along with exclusive coverage of the International Champions Cup (ICC) with Manchester United vs. AC Milan on August 3, Tottenham Hotspurs vs. Internazionale on August 4, and Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus on August 10. UEFA Super Cup returns featuring Liverpool vs. Chelsea on August 14. In the combat sports world, highlights include Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Antonio Orozco on August 10, Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Dewayne Beamon on August 24, and Bellator 225 featuring Matt Mitrione vs. Sergei Kharitonov on August 24. Make sure to also catch every NFL preseason game, every Premier League match, Serie A, LaLiga, Major League Soccer, the start of FIBA Basketball World Cup, and the new season of HBO Hard Knock’s – all on DAZN.

August 1

Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia – 1st Test, Day 1
WTA: Citi Open Women Single

August 2

Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia – 1st Test, Day 2
WTA: Citi Open Women Single

August 3

Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia – 1st Test, Day 3
ICC: Manchester United vs. AC Milan
WTA: Citi Open Women Single

August 4

Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia – 1st Test, Day 4
ICC: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Internazionale
WTA: Citi Open Women Single

August 5

Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia – 1st Test, Day 5

August 10

ICC: Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus
Boxing (Golden Boy Promotions): Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Antonio Orozco

August 12

WTA: Western & Southern Open Women Single

August 13

WTA: Western & Southern Open Women Single

August 14

Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia – 2nd Test, Day 1
WTA: Western & Southern Open Women Single
UEFA Super Cup: Liverpool vs. Chelsea

August 15

Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia – 2nd Test, Day 2
WTA: Western & Southern Open Women Single

August 16

Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia – 2nd Test, Day 3
WTA: Western & Southern Open Women Single

August 17

Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia – 2nd Test, Day 4
WTA: Western & Southern Open Women Single

August 18

Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia – 2nd Test, Day 5
WTA: Western & Southern Open Women Single

August 22

Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia – 3rd Test, Day 1

August 23

Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia – 3rd Test, Day 2

August 24

Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia – 3rd Test, Day 3
Boxing (Matchroom USA): Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Dewayne Beamon
MMA (Bellator 225): Matt Mitrione vs. Sergei Kharitonov

August 25

Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia – 3rd Test, Day 4

August 26

Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia – 3rd Test, Day 5

August 31

FIBA Basketball World Cup
Angola vs. Serbia
Poland vs. Venezuela
Iran vs. Puerto Rico
Russia vs. Nigeria
Philippines vs. Italy
Cote d’Ivoire vs. China PR
Spain vs. Tunisia
Argentina vs. Korea Republic

