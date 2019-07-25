Motorola announces new budget phone, Moto E6

Motorola has announced the latest member of its entry-level E-series family, the Moto E6.
This budget smartphone features a 5.5-inch screen with a 1,440 x 720 pixel resolution with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 3,000mAh removable battery.
Further, the device sports Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 435 chipset, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of expandable storage and a micro USB 2.0 port. It features a 13-megapixel rear-facing shooter with an f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.
It’s worth pointing out that the new device lacks near-field communications (NFC).
In Canada, the Moto E6 will be available starting this summer for $149 USD (roughly $195.58 CAD). Specific Canadian pricing for the device is not yet available, says Motorola.
Comments