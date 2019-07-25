News
PREVIOUS|

Motorola announces new budget phone, Moto E6

Jul 25, 2019

11:57 AM EDT

0 comments

Motorola has announced the latest member of its entry-level E-series family, the Moto E6.

This budget smartphone features a 5.5-inch screen with a 1,440 x 720 pixel resolution with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 3,000mAh removable battery.

Further, the device sports Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 435 chipset, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of expandable storage and a micro USB 2.0 port. It features a 13-megapixel rear-facing shooter with an f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

It’s worth pointing out that the new device lacks near-field communications (NFC).

In Canada, the Moto E6 will be available starting this summer for $149 USD (roughly $195.58 CAD). Specific Canadian pricing for the device is not yet available, says Motorola.

Related Articles

News

Jul 25, 2019

11:04 AM EDT

Tokyo 2020 Olympic medals will be made of recycled mobile phones and electronics

News

May 28, 2019

3:12 PM EDT

Unannounced Moto Z4 appeared on Amazon, and someone purchased it

News

Jul 25, 2019

8:08 AM EDT

Twitter to release ‘Lights Out’ feature for Android users in mid-September

Reviews

Jun 10, 2019

9:00 AM EDT

Moto Z4 Review: Not the king of midrange, but among the best

Comments