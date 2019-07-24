Huawei Canada to offer free screen protector and repairs from July 25 to 27

Huawei Canada is setting up a new ‘Huawei Service Day’ that provides free smartphone screen protectors and free labour on all repairs for eligible Canadian Huawei smartphones, laptops, and tablets.
Once verified, users only have to pay for the part(s) needed for the repair. Huawei says if the process takes more than one day, it will ship the repaired device back to its owner for free and may even include a surprise gift.
As for screen protectors, each smartphone is eligible to receive one — as well as a complimentary detailing — for free.
To take advantage of the promotion, Canadian customers may either bring their devices to participating storefronts or call Huawei at 1-888-5-Huawei to arrange a free shipping service.
The event will last from July 25th to 27th. The Chinese smartphone maker last hosted a Huawei Service Day event in June.
It is important to know that Huawei does not cover parts for repairs out of warranty.
Here is the list of eligible Canadian handsets:
- P30
- P30 Pro
- P30 Lite
- Mate 20 Pro
- P20
- P20 Pro
- P20 Lite
- P10
- P10 Plus
- P10 Lite
- Nova Plus
Here is the list of participating stores:
- FONELAB | Upper Canada Mall
- FONELAB | Scarborough Town Centre
- FONELAB | Fairview Mall
- FONELAB | Oshawa Centre
- FONELAB | Masonville Place
- FONELAB | Lime Ridge Mall
- FONELAB | Conestoga Mall
- FONELAB | Fairview Park
- Fixt Wireless Repair Head Office & Store
- Fixt Wireless Repair Danforth
- Fixt Wireless Repair The Annex
- Fixt Wireless Repair HBC (Yonge & Bloor)
- Fixt Wireless Repair Bay & College
- Fixt Wireless Repair Etobicoke
- Fixt Wireless Repair Meadowvale
- Fixt Wireless Repair Appleby Village
- Phone MD
