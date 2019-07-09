An Apple-1’s original manual is up for bidding for more than $12,000

Like an Apple -1 that has transcended into a relic of a long-gone age, the computer’s original operation manual became a sought-after collectible for the most discerning fans.
Now, RR Auction is auctioning a 40 years-old copy in mostly pristine condition. As of 3:50pm ET, the price is at a reasonable $12,377 CAD after seven bids. The next bid sits at around $13,571. The auction will end on July 10th.
Here is an excerpt of the description of the item:
“Extremely rare original vintage Apple-1 Operation Manual issued by the Apple Computer Company circa 1976, 12 pages, 8.5 x 11, featuring Apple’s original logo on the front cover, designed by third Apple co-founder Ron Wayne and showing Isaac Newton thoughtfully seated beneath a tree, with a shining apple dangling overhead. The Operation Manual features information on getting the system up and running, using the system monitor, and expanding the Apple system, and features an impressive fold-out schematic of the Apple-1 computer.”
According to images, the Apple Operation Manual is nothing like the manuals of modern consumer electronics.
The pamphlet contains what looks like the circuitry schematics of the Apple-1 along with paragraphs that teach users how to get the computer to work.
It also says that Apple offers a 30-days warranty from the date of purchase, which is rather stingy for a $666.66 dollar computer at the time. Other than this, the design of the warranty section resembles a government-issued certificate of something, for better or worse.
