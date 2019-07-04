Tesla has a new autonomous emergency braking method

On July 4th, Tesla showed its improved automatic emergency braking (AEB) safety feature.
Through two short clips, Tesla claims the vehicle would stop when it detects a pedestrian or a cyclist crossing into its path.
The American EV giant officially introduced AEB in 2017 for cars equipped with Autopilot 2.0 or the later Autopilot 2.5 hardware suite. Back then, the braking feature capped its functional speed range at a maximum of 144.8 KM, according to Electrek.
Even though there is no word on the release schedule, Tesla will likely to drop the new AEB feature in an update package once it completes the necessary validation process.
Our next generation automatic emergency breaking system can even stop a car from hitting a pedestrian: pic.twitter.com/6B2wuEpGNn
— Tesla (@Tesla) July 4, 2019
That said, Tesla is not the only one offering a pro-active collision avoidance system. Many traditional car manufacturers are catching up.
Based on a 2019 report from the nonprofit organization Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 20 automakers pledged to make the AEB standard equipment in their product portfolios in a few years. In 2018, around 30 percent of vehicles from those manufacturers came with AEB as standard. Now, IIHS is looking at 50 percent.
Based on the sales figures of both years, Toyota stands out with an averaged 90 percent AEB adoption rate. Nissan has 78 percent, while Honda is at 61 percent. In contrast, Ford, Mitsubishi and Porsche are sitting at around 10%.
IIHS believes the growing adoption of AEB in the car industry could prevent 28,000 crashes and 12,000 injuries by 2025.
