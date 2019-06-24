Uber pickups now available to riders at Saskatoon International Airport

Uber Canada and the Saskatoon International Airport announced that Uber is now available to customers at YXE.
Riders can now use the Uber app to request a ride to leave the airport.
“We are pleased to announce today that Saskatoonians and travellers from around the world can now rely on the services of Uber upon landing at Saskatoon International Airport. From today on, we will be able to meet the demand for safe, affordable and reliable transportation alternatives at the airport,” said Michael van Hemmen, head of Western Canada, in a press release.
Uber drivers will start picking up riders at the outer curb outside Door 1 at the Saskatoon International Airport.
Source: Uber Canada
