Google plans to double its Canadian headquarters located in Kitchener, Ontario, according to a report by The Record.
Currently, the tech giant has 185,000-square-feet of space. The report indicates Google intends to keep this area and add 300,000-square-feet to it. The tech giant plans to construct on top of the parking lot that is located across the street from the office.
The search giant established its Canadian headquarters in the region back in 2006 and now has more than 600 employees. It moved its offices to 51 Breithaupt St. in Kitchener back in January 2016 and opened its office officially in March 2017 with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as a guest of honour.
Google did not comment on the report.
Source: The Record
