Google Duo now lets users send pictures with an expiration date

Google Duo has added a Snapchat-like self-destructing picture sharing feature. Version 56 of Duo now lets users share pictures that have a set expiry date.
Using the Photos app, individuals can select a single picture to share with friends and family.
Users can also edit their photos with text and scribbles and then decide how long it’s viewable before it expires. The receiver can go back to see the image, but even pressing the delete button on the sender’s end will not delete the image from the receiver’s phone. Meaning, there’s no undo option. Once an image is sent, it’s sent; so be careful.
Users are unable to send multiple photos at once and have to send the image from the Google Photos app. For some reason, there’s no option to reply with a picture, as of right now users can only respond with a video call or video message.
9to5Google originally discovered the feature. Google Duo version 56 is rolling out on the Play Store.
Source: 9to5Google, Android Police
