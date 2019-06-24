Google highlights its design ethos in new short videos

Over on Twitter and Instagram, Google’s official Made by Google accounts have started releasing new videos that showcase the company’s hardware design philosophy.
Good design is a process. The materials we use are carefully selected and refined so the end result is a perfect blend of form and function. pic.twitter.com/i1TbcahE4D
— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 7, 2019
The first in the series showcases the Nest Hub, which Google released in Canada this past month. The short 22-second video highlights Google’s use of materials, particularly cloth.
In a subsequent video, Google highlights the Nest Hub’s ambient lighting feature, which automatically adjusts the brightness of the device’s display to match the surrounding ambient light.
In other videos, the company highlights the Pixel 3 and Pixel Slate.
Good design considers the context. Nest Hub’s screen display dims to match the lighting in any room with Ambient EQ. pic.twitter.com/FitE23Wt6N
— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 22, 2019
If you’re a fan of design, visit Made by Google’s Twitter and Instagram accounts to see the rest of the series.
