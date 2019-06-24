Google highlights its design ethos in new short videos

News
Jun 24, 2019

9:44 AM EDT

Over on Twitter and Instagram, Google’s official Made by Google accounts have started releasing new videos that showcase the company’s hardware design philosophy.

The first in the series showcases the Nest Hub, which Google released in Canada this past month. The short 22-second video highlights Google’s use of materials, particularly cloth.

In a subsequent video, Google highlights the Nest Hub’s ambient lighting feature, which automatically adjusts the brightness of the device’s display to match the surrounding ambient light.

In other videos, the company highlights the Pixel 3 and Pixel Slate.

If you’re a fan of design, visit Made by Google’s Twitter and Instagram accounts to see the rest of the series.

