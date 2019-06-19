Pokémon Go won’t support Android KitKat starting July 1st

On July 1st mobile AR game Pokémon Go is going to stop supporting Android devices that are running Kit Kat, otherwise known as Android 4.
While that’s a pretty old version of Android, there are still 6.9 percent of Android devices running Kit Kat.
Android users: Ingress and Pokémon GO will be discontinuing support for Android 4 KitKat after July 1, 2019. We encourage you to update their operating systems to Android 5 or above for uninterrupted access to Ingress and Pokémon GO. See in-game help for more information.
— Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) June 17, 2019
Niantic’s other mobile location-based game Ingress is also losing support for Kit Kat.
If you’re wondering what version of Android your phone is running you can see it in the settings under the ‘About phone’ section.
Source: Niantic
Comments