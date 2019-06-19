News
Pokémon Go won’t support Android KitKat starting July 1st

The game is leaving the older version of Android behind

On July 1st mobile AR game Pokémon Go is going to stop supporting Android devices that are running Kit Kat, otherwise known as Android 4.

While that’s a pretty old version of Android, there are still 6.9 percent of Android devices running Kit Kat.

Niantic’s other mobile location-based game Ingress is also losing support for Kit Kat.

If you’re wondering what version of Android your phone is running you can see it in the settings under the ‘About phone’ section.

