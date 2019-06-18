Top App Store publishers earned 64 percent more than Google Play’s in Q1 2019: report

Apps from the top 100 publishers in the App Store and Google Play Store brought in a combined average of $130.4 million in the first quarter of 2019, according to a report from app analytics firm Sensor Tower.
However, Sensor Tower notes that revenue was once again skewed heavily towards Apple’s marketplace, with average gross income reaching $83.8 million on the App Store, compared to $51 million on Google Play.
That said, Sensor Tower found that compound annual growth rate in each store was practically the same, coming in at 31.3 and 31.2 percent for the App Store and Play Store, respectively.
Moreover, Sensor Tower reports that across both stores, the average consumer spend per top 100 publishers was up 12.1 percent around the world from the previous quarter. Looking back further, Sensor Tower pointed to a 285 percent average growth in revenue on both marketplaces in Q1 2019 since Q1 2014.
More specifically, Sensor Tower notes that consumers spent an average of $23.3 million in apps from the App Store’s top non-gaming publishers last quarter, compared to $7 million on Google Play. In other words, this marks a 232 percent difference, with the top non-gaming publishers on the App Store earning 3.3 times as much as their Google Play counterparts on average. Across both stores, the combined top 100 earning non-gaming publishers generated an average of $29 million in revenue during Q1 2019.
In terms of game revenue, Sensor Tower says an average of $114.5 million was spent between the combined top games publishers on both the App Store and Play Store in Q1 2019. This is nearly four times more than the $29 million average revenue of the top non-gaming publishers, demonstrating just how lucrative mobile games can be.
Specifically, Sensor Tower found that the topmost App Store games publishers by revenue last quarter grossed an average of $70.3 million, which is nearly 50 percent percent more than the $48 million earned on Google Play.
The full Sensor Tower report can be found here.
Comments