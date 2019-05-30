VMedia is offering Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard free internet for life if he stays playing for the team

Toronto-based independent telecom and TV service provider VMedia is offering Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard free internet for life if he re-signs with the team.
VMedia is not the only business offering something to Leonard in the hopes that the player stays with the Raptors instead of signing onto another team in the future.
The telecom company is also offering six customers a chance to win free internet for a whole year if they engage in their online campaigns found on Instagram and Facebook. The winner is going to be chosen tonight at tip-off at 9pm.
“At VMedia, we want to do everything possible to help the Raptors win the NBA championship. This is an historic moment for Toronto and for Canada,” VMedia’s CEO Alexei Tchernobrivets said in a release. “We hope Mr. Leonard accepts our offer and we would be thrilled to provide him with VMedia internet service for life.”
If you aren’t in the loop, after 24 years the Toronto Raptors have finally made it to the NBA championships. They will be playing against the Golden State Warriors.
Tune into tonight’s game at 9pm, read how to watch the game here.
Comments