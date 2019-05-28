Canadian carriers launch accessibility video series on emergency alerts

Canada’s wireless service providers have launched a new video series for the hearing- and visually-impaired that focuses on Canadian Wireless Public Alerting (WPA).
WPA, which was introduced one year ago, is part of Canada’s Alert Ready emergency alert system. WPA specifically targets compatible mobile devices, specifically smartphones.
With WPA, Canadians will receive emergency alerts related to crises like missing children or dangerous weather conditions.
The new video series aims to provide an overview of the WPA system to those who are Deaf, Deaf-Blind or Hard of Hearing (DDBHH).
Specifically, the videos are offered in American Sign Language (ASL) and Quebec Sign Language (LSQ) and focus on the following nine subjects:
- Introduction to Wireless Public Alerting
- Roles and Responsibilities of WPA Partners
- WPA-compatible Devices
- Wireless Public Alerts
- Test Alerts
- Receiving Wireless Public Alerts While Travelling
- Device Performance and Troubleshooting for Android Devices
- Device Performance and Troubleshooting for Apple Devices
- Device Performance and Troubleshooting of Devices Purchased from Other Countries
All videos feature closed captioning and include a voice-over and transcripts.
“Wireless public alerts are a critical tool for emergency management, and because of this new video series, important information about this potentially life-saving system will be available to more Canadians than ever before,” said Rob Ghiz, President and CEO of the Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association, in a press statement.
“These ASL and LSQ videos are just one example of how the industry has responded to making information more accessible.”
