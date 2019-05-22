News
PREVIOUS|

Telus discounts third-gen Google Pixel by up to $300, includes free Home Mini

May 22, 2019

3:44 PM EDT

0 comments

Pixel 3a

Vancouver-based carrier Telus is offering a promotion where the purchase of a third-generation Pixel smartphone will also get you a free Google Home Mini.

Alongside the promotion, Telus is offering the Pixel handsets at a discounted rate.

64GB Pixel 3  XL

  • Platinum: $0, was $230
  • Premium+: $130, was $430
  • Premium: $330, was $630
  • Standard: $530, was $830

128GB Pixel 3 XL

  • Platinum: $60, was $360
  • Premium+: $260, was $560
  • Premium: $460, was $760
  • Standard: $660, was $960

64GB Pixel 3

  • Platinum: $0, was $100
  • Premium+: $0, was $300
  • Premium: $200, was $500
  • Standard: $400, was $700

Pixel 3a XL

  • Premium: $0, was $200
  • Standard: $100, was $400

Pixel 3a

  • Standard: $0, was $300

‘Was’ pricing is how much the devices cost at launch.

It’s important to note the above pricing is for two-year terms. Further, the customer will need to purchase a two-year accompanying plan. Depending on which pricing tier, plans start at $95 per month.

To get the Pixel phones with the Google Home Mini, customers have until May 30th. It also appears the pricing on the Pixel plans are only available until May 28th. These deals are available for new activations and those eligible to renew their plan.

If you’re interested in buying any of these devices outright, it’s best to check out Google’s website, as the flagship Pixel handsets are currently available at a discount.

Related Articles

News

May 21, 2019

9:07 PM EDT

Google has trained its AI to help identify lung cancer

News

Apr 1, 2019

11:52 AM EDT

Google is no longer selling the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL in Canada

Features

May 2, 2019

8:08 AM EDT

Here’s how the Huawei P30 Pro camera stacks up against the Pixel 3’s shooter

News

May 2, 2019

8:34 AM EDT

Get a last minute $50 discount on a Google Home smart speaker

Comments