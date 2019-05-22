Vancouver-based carrier Telus is offering a promotion where the purchase of a third-generation Pixel smartphone will also get you a free Google Home Mini.
Alongside the promotion, Telus is offering the Pixel handsets at a discounted rate.
64GB Pixel 3 XL
- Platinum: $0, was $230
- Premium+: $130, was $430
- Premium: $330, was $630
- Standard: $530, was $830
128GB Pixel 3 XL
- Platinum: $60, was $360
- Premium+: $260, was $560
- Premium: $460, was $760
- Standard: $660, was $960
64GB Pixel 3
- Platinum: $0, was $100
- Premium+: $0, was $300
- Premium: $200, was $500
- Standard: $400, was $700
Pixel 3a XL
- Premium: $0, was $200
- Standard: $100, was $400
Pixel 3a
- Standard: $0, was $300
‘Was’ pricing is how much the devices cost at launch.
It’s important to note the above pricing is for two-year terms. Further, the customer will need to purchase a two-year accompanying plan. Depending on which pricing tier, plans start at $95 per month.
To get the Pixel phones with the Google Home Mini, customers have until May 30th. It also appears the pricing on the Pixel plans are only available until May 28th. These deals are available for new activations and those eligible to renew their plan.
If you’re interested in buying any of these devices outright, it’s best to check out Google’s website, as the flagship Pixel handsets are currently available at a discount.
