Virgin offering $20 credit for 6 months on home internet plan

May 16, 2019

4:23 PM EDT

Virgin is currently running a home internet promotion that offers a $20 CAD monthly credit for six months.

To take advantage of the offer, customers will have to sign up for Virgin’s 50mbps Unlimited Home Internet plan.

The plan regularly costs $60/month but will cost $40/month for six months as part of this promotion.

Virgin says this is a limited time offer and notes that monthly internet prices may increase during at some point during the subscription.

You can check if Virgin home internet is available to you in your area here. Sign up for the home internet plan at 1-888-999-2321 or by visiting a Virgin store.

