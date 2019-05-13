Twitter says iOS app bug collected location data of some users

Twitter says it has fixed an issue in its iOS app that was inadvertently collecting the location data of some users.
According to the company, the bug affected some people who were logged in to more than one account. Specifically, those who had the precise location feature activated on one account but switched over to another account may have still had their data collected.
Twitter says it fixed the issue once its employees picked up on it and notes that it will inform users who may have been affected.
Overall, the only data collected was that which was precise to a five-kilometer-squared area (based on zip/postal code and city), according to Twitter.
Twitter said the information was being collected for an advertising partner, which is normally only stored for a short time before being deleted.
