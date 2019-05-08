Microsoft Store sale discounts Xbox games and add-ons by up to 80 percent

The latest Microsoft Store sale discounts a variety of digital Xbox games and add-ons from several publishers, most notably Activision Blizzard, Capcom and Electronic Arts.
In total, game and add-on prices are slashed by as much as 80 percent, depending on the title.
Below is a breakdown of some of the most notable deals:
- Anthem — $53.49 CAD (regularly $79.99) [Xbox Live Gold only]
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey — Season’s Pass — $27.49 (regularly $49.99)
- Battlefield 1 Premium Pass — $10.40 (regularly $51.99)
- Devil May Cry 5 — $53.49 (regularly $79.99)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection — $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
- Mega Man 11 — $31.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Monster Hunter World — $21.45 (regularly $64.99) [also included in Xbox Game Pass]
- NBA 2K19 — $26.49 (regularly $79.99) [Xbox Live Gold only]
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy — $41.24 (regularly $54.99)
The full list of deals can be found here. Sales end on Tuesday, May 14th at 6am EST.
