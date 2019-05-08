News
Microsoft Store sale discounts Xbox games and add-ons by up to 80 percent

Save on recent Xbox One releases like Anthem and Devil May Cry 5

May 8, 2019

7:11 AM EDT

Devil May Cry 5 combat

The latest Microsoft Store sale discounts a variety of digital Xbox games and add-ons from several publishers, most notably Activision Blizzard, Capcom and Electronic Arts.

In total, game and add-on prices are slashed by as much as 80 percent, depending on the title.

Below is a breakdown of some of the most notable deals:

The full list of deals can be found here. Sales end on Tuesday, May 14th at 6am EST.

