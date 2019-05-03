Telus brings back double data, offers up to 7GB bonus data

If you like data, we’ve got some good news: Telus has brought back its great double data promotion.
For a limited time, users can get a bonus 3GB, 5GB or 7GB of data when they sign up for a new plan with Telus.
Here’s how it works: when you sign up with a plan with Telus, you’ll pick your voice option — unlimited nationwide for $60 or unlimited Canada-U.S. for $75 per month. All plans include unlimited text and picture messaging, caller ID and Voicemail and the option to add Telus’ Easy Roam feature for travelling.
Users can then pick a data package. If you’re setting up a family plan, the data bucket is shared between all members on the plan.
Typically, the buckets on offer include 3GB for $30 per month, 5GB for $40 and 7GB for $50, 15GB for $90 and up. However, the double data offer applies to the first three data buckets.
In other words, you can get 6GB for $30, 10GB for $40 or 14GB for $50. That’s a great deal, considering 15GB is $90.
All in, you’d pay $90 per month at the least, which gets you unlimited nationwide calling and 6GB of data.
It’s also worth noting that Telus’ website says you’ll need to get a new phone to get the bonus data, but the website still allowed access to the double data offer when signing up for a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) plan.
That said, existing subscribers will need to sign up for a new plan to get access to the deal.
If you want some bonus data, head over to Telus’ website to take advantage of the offer before it goes away again.
Comments