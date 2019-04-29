Resources
PREVIOUS

Get a free Google Home with Koodo activations at Best Buy Mobile

You'll have to get onto a contract, but hey, this isn't the worst incentive we've seen

Apr 29, 2019

1:32 PM EDT

0 comments

Best Buy Mobile is holding a sale with Koodo activations that nets buyers a free Google Home.

The deal is in-store only, but it applies to all phones and ‘Tab’ plans. As long as you sign up for a contract and not month-to-month, then you can get the free Google Home.

The example we were given when I called Koodo is that you could get an iPhone 6s on a Tab small with 2GB of data for $55 per pay period as one of the cheapest options. That said, any Tab should work You just can’t bring your own device or get a phone on a month-to-month agreement.

Generally, the Google Home retails for $180 CAD in Canada, although the device often goes on sale for $130. Either way, the Google Home is much better than the Echo Dot or Google Home Mini, so if you’re looking to step up your smart home, this deal could be worthwhile.

Source: Best Buy Canada Flyer 

Related Articles

News

Apr 11, 2019

9:05 AM EDT

Google adds Assistant feature to silence Android phones via Home speakers

News

Apr 22, 2019

1:52 PM EDT

Nab a Huawei P20 Pro for $720 through Koodo

News

Feb 6, 2019

3:52 PM EDT

Best Buy’s ‘Valentine’s Gift Sale’ offers up to $220 off MacBooks

News

Mar 12, 2019

8:07 PM EDT

Best Buy Canada offering $150 off on the Google Home Max smart speaker

Comments