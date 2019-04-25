The drama surrounding Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, its foldable flagship smartphone, continues to unravel.
Popular repair outlet iFixit has removed its teardown of the Galaxy Fold after 2-days of being online. The company notes that a request was made through a partner to take down the analysis of the device from its website.
“We were provided our Galaxy Fold unit by a trusted partner. Samsung has requested, through that partner, that iFixit remove its teardown. We are under no obligation to remove our analysis, legal or otherwise. But out of respect for this partner, whom we consider an ally in making devices more repairable, we are choosing to withdraw our story until we can purchase a Galaxy Fold at retail,” stated iFixit.
Most of the issues with the Fold revolve around dust, dirt and other debris entering the phone’s exterior that could lead to damaging the interior OLED display. In addition, the protective film on the display seemed to be a cause for concern. During its review of the Fold, iFixit said “the display could technically function without the layer, but it’s so tightly adhered and the display is so fragile that it’s difficult to remove without applying display-breaking pressure.”
Samsung postponed the launch of the device indefinitely.
iFixit ended its note with what seems to seal up any stress caused to its partners and Samsung, stating, “Our team appreciated the chance to look inside a fascinating device and share our enthusiasm with everyone. We look forward to telling the story of Samsung’s design and engineering challenges and achievements as soon as possible.”
For those interested in reading iFixit’s Galaxy Fold teardown, check it out here at Internet Archive.
Source: iFixit
