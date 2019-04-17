CCTS to stop receiving complaints concerning defunct companies

News
Before ceasing to accept complaints, if you’re still getting services from the telecom companies NECC, Pulse Telecom and Bluetone Canada, the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-Television Services (CCTS) wants to hear from you.

The CCTS announced on Wednesday it intends to stop accepting complaints from subscribers to these companies because it believes they no longer operate in Canada based on the lack of respective web presences. 

But even though the CCTS is planning on terminating the participation of the companies in the complaints system, the service providers will still have responsibilities to its subscribers who are benefitting from services. 

The complaints commission can be reached at StakeholderRelations@ccts-cprst.ca or 1-855-697-0521 if you would like to talk to them about any unresolved activity.

