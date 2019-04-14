Dot Health is a Canadian-made app that digitizes your health records and then presents them with added context so they’re easy to understand.

First off, the app looks fantastic and features a distinguished looking modern design. Dot Health also does an outstanding job of making the information easy to understand, which helps contribute to the usability of the platform.

That said, there is a slight learning curve to figuring out the app’s user interface, but it’s honestly not that bad.

Starting up

When you first start up the app, you need to make an account and verify your identity. Dot Health does this by matching a selfie to a picture of your ID.

Once your ID gets verified, then you can start using it and your past health records will begin to appear in the app.

While you’re waiting, you’re able to ‘Add a Visit’ to Dot’s records to help keep track of your visits. To do this, select the date of your visit, add where you went, the name of the doctor who saw you and then you can add notes and pictures to keep all the information in one location.

The app also has a section for uploading your immunization card.

Where the app shines the brightest is when it displays you your records. Unfortunately, I can’t get mine at the moment because my ID is expired and my new one arrived at my parent’s house. That said, the app provides a demo that shows off how it displays records and places them into context.

There’s one caveat, however. If you use Dot Health a lot and have frequent doctors appointments, you’ll likely need to pay for ‘Dot Health Plus.’ Plus costs $9.99 per month, but it allows your account to source records from an unlimited number of health care providers, instead of just one.

The Plus membership also requests five years worth of records compared to the single year the free tier provides.

Finally, the paid membership lets users talk with the app’s resident physician and gives you access to new features before free tier users.

You can download Dot Health on iOS and Android for free.