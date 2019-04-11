Eastlink offers 3GB bonus data promo as it continues expansion into Grand Prairie, Alberta

East coast-based carrier Eastlink continues its mobile expansion into Grand Prairie, Alberta with an investment of $4 million that began last year.
A press release from the company said that it invested $1 million alone into Grand Prairie and its CEO Deborah Shaffner said the goal is to “be able to deliver the best possible experience for our customers by investing in the latest network technology, providing great value for money, and delivering customer service that exceeds our customers’ expectations.”
Customers can take advantage of 6GB of data with unlimited talk and text for $50 per month. That plan includes nationwide talk and text, and families can add additional lines and share data from $30 per month per family member.
Every phone is $0 down as part of the promotion and Eastlink will also buy out a contract up to $200 per phone.
New customers will also receive 3GB of bonus data on all data plans and an additional 2GB of bonus data if you’re an Eastlink internet customer.
Comments