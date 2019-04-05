Google’s Android Q might copy Apple’s 3D Touch, with ‘deep press’

It looks like Google will copy one of Apple’s main iPhone features, ‘3D Touch,’ with a function that it calls ‘deep presses,’ according to 9to5Google.
While Android already has long press functionality, it seems Google will kick it up a notch with the new ‘deep press’ classification. Within the documents for Google’s ‘MotionEvent,’ where the company keeps information about touchscreens, styluses and mice, there is information about deep presses that reads:
“Deep press. The current event stream represents the user intentionally pressing harder on the screen. This classification type should be used to accelerate the long press behaviour.”
The feature will likely open app menus similar to long presses, however, it’ll work faster.
With this functionality, Android is becoming a bit more like iOS.
9to5 points out that it’s unclear whether or not devices will require a special touchscreen to use this feature, or if it will be software based, like Google’s Pixel 3’s Easter Egg drawing app.
If no extra hardware is necessary, other OEMs like Samsung, LG and Huawei will be able to implement the technology within their handsets, if they choose to.
Source: 9to5Google
